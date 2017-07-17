Via Twitter: What about the Mac Mini?

I get lots of interesting questions via Twitter and I want to try to remember to answer them here, too.

I love the quick interactivity of Twitter. Sure, I could enable comments here on the blog. But over the years I’ve found that my brain doesn’t work that way. When I write in a format longer than 140 characters, it’s with the idea that I’ve said what I wanted to say and I just want to move to something new; I feel as if the time I spent responding to comments is time I should have spent writing something new.

(Plus: jerks using comment systems to game Google search results.)

I’ve just had another one of those “I ought to take this to the blog” moments and, probably because I’ve just finished a big ol’ hunk of perfectly-cooked red meat, I’m actually doing something with that thought instead of just moving on.

KEVIN asks:

@Ihnatko Question: Will APPLE update the MAC MINI or are they planning on discontinuing? I’m very interested. Thank you. — KEVIN (@EBZAR) July 18, 2017

I honestly have no idea. Mentions of the Mini have been alarmingly absent, even as Apple has been reassuring us all that the largely indifferent upgrades that should have been applied to other machines in the Mac line years ago are coming soon, they promise, for real.

A year or two ago, I would have followed this up with “But I’d be surprised if Apple discontinued the MacMini. It’s not a big revenue-maker, but it’s an important part of the Mac line that keeps the whole ecosystem relevant.

Today? Those things are still true. But Apple’s attitude towards the Mac has DEF-in-itely changed. At this point, I don’t think anyone should count on anything.

It’s weird how quickly some things can change, isn’t it? If Tim Cook were to respond in an interview that “We’ve got WONDERFUL plans for the Mac Mini,” it’d send a chill racing from my brain to my butt. In the past few years, this has meant that they’re doing something radical that totally changes the traditional mission of a Mac and to my eye, it’s never been for the better.

The mission of the Mac Mini has always been to be boring, affordable, and practical. The fact that my Mac Mini is all three of those things instead of just one or two makes it a great computer. If Apple tampers with it, they’ll be cutting off one of the three legs of the stool I sit on.